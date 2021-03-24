Patrick Frazee Ex-Girlfriend Krystal Kenney Released On Parole After Resentencing In Kelsey Berreth Murder Case

Krystal Kenney is out on parole after her resentencing on Tuesday.
Kenney is the ex-girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, who was convicted of murdering Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
Krystal Lee Kenney, who admitted knowing Patrick Frazee was plotting to kill Kelsey Berreth, and helping him clean up the murder..