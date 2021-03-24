Outlawing non-unanimous juries

20-17.

Last year...the u.s. supreme court ruled that non-unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional going forward.

But what does that mean for those louisiana inmates previously convicted prior to the ruling...news fiftee's kenny darr spoke with one attorney who represents over nine-hundred of those inmates in the fight for new trials.

Stand-up: pending the decision of the edwards versus vannoy u-s supreme court case...more than fifteen hundred louisiana inmates could soon have another chanceand a new trial.nat: when they heard that the supreme court said their convictions were unconstitutional and when the supreme court said they came from a jim crow law, the question became will there be a remedy?vo: during ramos versus louisiana...the u.s. supreme court ruled that non- unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional...jamilia johnson...who represents more than nine-hundred current louisiana inmates convicted by a non-unanimous jury says...the ruling should be retroactive.sot: men and women who spend each night in louisian's prisons, who have non-unanimous jury convictions, they are being held there with non-constitutional conviction.

Vo: she says louisian's previous jim-crow era law was rooted in racism.sot: they were explicitly started for the purposes of silencing the voices of black jurors and convicting more black louisianians.vo: pending the outcome of the edwards versus vannoy case...that could change...but johnson says that is't the only path to new trials for her clients.sot: the state supreme court could say that our local louisiana values and the credibility of the criminal justice system is so important to us, that we will make this retroactive and that would give a path to these fifteen-hundred people.

Vo: regardless of the path to justice for her clients...johnson says the're optimistic about the outcome...reporting in lafayette...kenny darr...news fifteen.

Should the u.s. supreme court rule in favor of edwards versus vannoy...the ruling from ramos versus louisiana would be applied retroactiviely to inmates previously convicted by