Gulf Coast HIDTA training took place in Biloxi
at the golden nugget hotel and- resort today hundreds - of local law enforcement- partners trained for new ways t- combat the opioid crisis.
- over 300 drug law enforcement - and highway officers- from all across the south came- to the coast.
- during training they learn- specialized skills like - searching hidden compartments,- commercial vehicles and - license plate readers to tear - down criminal organizations - responsible for smuggling and - distributing drugs- throughout the southwest.
- this is the 4th year the gulf - coast high intensity drug - trafficking area also known as- hidta - hide-ah - and homeland security - investigations hosted this- training.
- - timothy meadows, special agent- in- charge homeland security- investigations mississippi- "it reinvigorates the officers and agents that do interdiction- on our highways, so here- they learn new techinques,- tactics and take a look at pass- trends and- trends that are emerging so the- can better combat the tco's - while they're - trafficking narcotics and - illegal aliens and other- commodities that should not be- - - - in converse."
