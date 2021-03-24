Gulf Coast HIDTA training took place in Biloxi

At the Golden Nugget Hotel and Resort today hundreds of local law enforcement partners trained for new ways to combat the opioid crisis.

Beach is running a 99- dollar special for new patients- - - - - at the golden nugget hotel and- resort today hundreds - of local law enforcement- partners trained for new ways t- combat the opioid crisis.

- over 300 drug law enforcement - and highway officers- from all across the south came- to the coast.

- during training they learn- specialized skills like - searching hidden compartments,- commercial vehicles and - license plate readers to tear - down criminal organizations - responsible for smuggling and - distributing drugs- throughout the southwest.

- this is the 4th year the gulf - coast high intensity drug - trafficking area also known as- hidta - hide-ah - and homeland security - investigations hosted this- training.

- - timothy meadows, special agent- in- charge homeland security- investigations mississippi- "it reinvigorates the officers and agents that do interdiction- on our highways, so here- they learn new techinques,- tactics and take a look at pass- trends and- trends that are emerging so the- can better combat the tco's - while they're - trafficking narcotics and - illegal aliens and other- commodities that should not be- - - - in converse."

The training provides - information useful for-