HIDTA and Homeland Security Investigations Awards

Today is the last day of the two-day law enforcement drug training at the Golden Nugget Casino and Resort and the officers ended it with an awards ceremony.

- awards and honors went to - officers and task force teams - for their teamwork and successe- when tackling drug- trafficking in the southeast.

- awards for largest cocaine, - meth and other dangerous drugs- seizures were awarded to- deserving officers across 9 - south eastern states.

- - jack staton, special agent in - charge- homeland security new orleans:- "homeland security investigations supports our - state local and federal - officers in the war against - drugs.

We work closely with the- gulf coast hidta, in- supporting initiatives that - combat the movement of- narcotics.

It's a great - honor to support these officers- and see their accomplishments - and achievements it's just- an honor to be here and to show- - - - my support for them."

Part of the award ceremony is t- connect with other- officers and network to get -