Biden taps Harris to lead border efforts

President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries to try to stem the flow of migration to the United States.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "The Vice President's agreed - among multiple other things and I appreciate it - agreed to lead our diplomatic effort." U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border that has led to a surge of unaccompanied children and an overcrowding of processing facilities.

Harris said she'll work to address the 'root' of the problem with leaders from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Many migrants say they make the journey to escape poverty, crime, and battered economies from natural disasters in Central America.

U.S. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: "And while we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law.

And that we also - because we can chew gum and walk at the same time - must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek." Their remarks came moments before some U.S. journalists were allowed access Wednesday to a migrant facility in Carizzo Springs, Texas, as reporters press the White House for more transparency.

Journalists have been repeatedly asking the White House to visit the migrant facilities for a first-hand look at living conditions and they have not had access until Wednesday's tour.

Video showed masked children playing soccer and basketball outside.

What appeared to be a classroom had desks with notebooks and pencils.

Housing facilities appeared to be temporary trailers.

Senate Republicans blame a surge of migrants at the border on Biden's decision to reverse former President Donald Trump's policies to deport illegal immigrants.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took his argument a step further, accusing the Biden administration of a 'media blackout.'

REPUBLICAN SENATOR TED CRUZ OF TEXAS: "Joe Biden is issuing this media blackout because he's terrified of the American people seeing the disaster that is unfolding... You have a right to have to take pictures and to show the American people what's happening.

" At the border facility in Texas on Wednesday, a Biden administration official said the decision to limit access was based on respect for the privacy of the children.