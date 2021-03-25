Initiation Movie (2021) - Lochlyn Munro, Jon Huertas, Yancy Butler

Initiation Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: During a university’s pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm.

The murder ignites a spree of sinister social-media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school’s dark secrets…and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark.

US Release Date: May 7, 2021 Starring: Lochlyn Munro, Jon Huertas, Yancy Butler Directed By: John Berardo