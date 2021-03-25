Blood donations needed 3.24.21

THE KENTUCKY BLOOD CENTER IN LEXINGTON SAYS THERE'S A CRITICAL SHORTAGE AND IT NEEDS DONORS NOW.
The Importance of Donating Blood In The Community
KADN
The Importance of Donating Blood In The Community
THE KENTUCKY BLOOD CENTER IN LEXINGTON SAYS THERE'S A CRITICAL SHORTAGE AND IT NEEDS DONORS NOW.
Kentucky blood center in lexington says there's a critical shortage and it needs donors now.
The blood center says demand is up.
It says january was the highest blood usage ever in the center's 52-year history...and things haven't slowed down.
All blood types are needed.
The center says it only has a half-day supply left...and it serves more than 70 hospitals.
You're encouraged to make an appointment at one of the donation sites in central and eastern kentucky...we have a link on our website, wtvq.com.
The Importance of Donating Blood In The Community
Colorado's Sunday blizzard had a big impact on our blood supply. Donation center closures and blood drive cancellations resulted in..