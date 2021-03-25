Blood donations needed 3.24.21

THE KENTUCKY BLOOD CENTER IN LEXINGTON SAYS THERE'S A CRITICAL SHORTAGE AND IT NEEDS DONORS NOW.

Kentucky blood center in lexington says there's a critical shortage and it needs donors now.

The blood center says demand is up.

It says january was the highest blood usage ever in the center's 52-year history...and things haven't slowed down.

All blood types are needed.

The center says it only has a half-day supply left...and it serves more than 70 hospitals.

You're encouraged to make an appointment at one of the donation sites in central and eastern kentucky...we have a link on our website, wtvq.com.