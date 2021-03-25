Starling Birds Fly Together To Create Patterns In the Sky

This person witnessed many birds flying in the sky.
These starling birds flew together in a coordinated manner to create patterns.
The birds moved up and down as well as sideways to showcase various designs.
This person witnessed many birds flying in the sky.
These starling birds flew together in a coordinated manner to create patterns.
The birds moved up and down as well as sideways to showcase various designs.
These birds flew over a water body in beautiful shape-shifting clouds and made murmurations. This flock of birds took various..