U.K. variant detected in Shasta County

Shasta County Public Health explains that the strain is 50% more transmissible and produces more virus

The B117 coronavirus strain or U.K. variant has been detected in Shasta County.

People be worried?

Several people tell me, they are worried about this new variant out there... because, shasta county public health explains: this strain is 50- percent more transmissible.

It's identified the u-k strain, here in our area.

One communtiy member especially on alert -- as she has underlying health issues.

Give people their space because a lot of people don't that other people have very serious health conditions // we're kind of up against a little bit of a time crunch, we want to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible to avoid having an increased transmission as these variant strains increase in our community.

We know that outbreaks are happening in other parts of the state public health detected the strain about a month ago.

After sending positive samples to the state for testing.

The strain was first identified in the united kingdom.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Butte