The conversation for more organized housing continues

School social distanch 12's adas spoke with the development director for rogue retreat about how the ordinance could impact the city and the homeless community.

The developmental director for rogue retreat tells me that his organization is doing the best they can to make sure those that are not sheltered have a safe place to stay at night.

Because of the fires that ripped through our greenway this past summer, um, it definitely exacerbated the issue and it's created more homeless.

Under the ordinance - if passed it would ban people from setting up tents in medford, including along the bear creek greenway.

Rogue retreat is a local non profit who works provides emergency shelters and transitional housing to homeless individuals and families.

The developmental director says that their worked has only increased since the september wildfires.

Looking for more funding, looking for additional partnerships with other cities.

Um, that way we can continue creating safe spaces for people to be that way we can continue minimizing the risks to our community for fire dangers.

Rogue retreat hopes that the conversation moves forward in adding more organized spaces for those who are not sheltered.

As long as we can continue getting more spaces and beds for people to go to, then it