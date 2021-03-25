Out of state sales tax to fund unemployment

YOU MAY SOON BE PAYING A SALESTAX ON OUT-OF-STATE ONLINEPURCHASES IF A BILL PASSES THESTATE LEGISLATURE.

That Florida’sunemployment system.

Failedhundreds of thousands of peoplein 2020 and the ones that madeit through and receivedbenefits say it wasn’t enough.SOT: Rhiana Ford, Collectedunemployment in 2020, 01:49:50"Being furloughed and justgetting to 275 a week likethat’s nothing."Julia Cox says it took monthsfor her to actually see anyunemployment money coming inand that was after she says shecalled the DEO more than 4,000times looking for answers.SOT: Julia Cox, Disney employee,01:41:28, "We have a house wehave a mortgage we have $1400For a mortgage per month."In September of last year━ wetold youthat the state stoppedfactoring in the cost of livingin 1998 and from then until now,it’s increased by 63 percent.SOT: Julia Cox, Disney employee,01:41:33, "The average cost ofgroceries is around $400 for afamily of three."A bill going through House andSenate committees right nowaims to tax Floridians onout-of-state- internet purchaseswhich could bring in more than abillion dollars of extrarevenue but an amendment in thehouse version would exclusivelyuse that money to keepunemployment premiums forbusinesses from going up.SOT: Rich Templin, FL AFL-CIO,17:10, "It’s the obscenity ofthis, correct workers are goingto be taking money out of theirpockets, money is going to betaken out of their pockets tosupport a system that has aneven remotely tried to keep upwith their needs"Rich Templin, the director ofpolitics and public policy withthe Florida AFL-CIO says thatmoney can partially be spent onhelping out small businessesbut says it should also go toincreasing weekly unemploymentbenefits and the duration ofweeks someone can claim thosebenefits.SOT: Rich Templin, FL AFL-CIO,01:58:17, "It’s obscene to thinkthat working families are goingto be paying the businesspremiums for Disney andWalmart."However, many small businessessee it differently.

I spoke withJeff Chernoff the differently.

Ispoke with Jeff Chernoff theVice President of IATincorporated a family-ownedinsurance and financial servicesbusiness that’s been aroundsince the ’80s he told me inthe first quarter of 2021 theirunemployment insurance premiumsshot up 1100%SOT: Jeff Chernoff, Insuranceand Trust, inc.

SOT: Jeff Chernoff, Insurance and Trust, inc. Vice President, 08:42, "With a once in 100-year pandemic people We're hurting, businesses were hurting and really what I applaud the sponsors of this bill, they came up with a creative solution."