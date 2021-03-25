Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Out of state sales tax to fund unemployment

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 02:42s 0 shares 2 views
Out of state sales tax to fund unemployment
Out of state sales tax to fund unemployment
Out of state sales tax could go toward funding unemployment.

YOU MAY SOON BE PAYING A SALESTAX ON OUT-OF-STATE ONLINEPURCHASES IF A BILL PASSES THESTATE LEGISLATURE.

MANY SAY IT’SUNTAPPED REVENUE THAT THE STATECOULD BE USING TO REBOUND THEECONOMY.

BUT AS HEATHER LEIGHEXPLAINS SOME AREN’T HAPPY WITHTHE PROPOSED MEASURE0-:25It’s no secret.

That Florida’sunemployment system.

Failedhundreds of thousands of peoplein 2020 and the ones that madeit through and receivedbenefits say it wasn’t enough.SOT: Rhiana Ford, Collectedunemployment in 2020, 01:49:50"Being furloughed and justgetting to 275 a week likethat’s nothing."Julia Cox says it took monthsfor her to actually see anyunemployment money coming inand that was after she says shecalled the DEO more than 4,000times looking for answers.SOT: Julia Cox, Disney employee,01:41:28, "We have a house wehave a mortgage we have $1400For a mortgage per month."In September of last year━ wetold youthat the state stoppedfactoring in the cost of livingin 1998 and from then until now,it’s increased by 63 percent.SOT: Julia Cox, Disney employee,01:41:33, "The average cost ofgroceries is around $400 for afamily of three."A bill going through House andSenate committees right nowaims to tax Floridians onout-of-state- internet purchaseswhich could bring in more than abillion dollars of extrarevenue but an amendment in thehouse version would exclusivelyuse that money to keepunemployment premiums forbusinesses from going up.SOT: Rich Templin, FL AFL-CIO,17:10, "It’s the obscenity ofthis, correct workers are goingto be taking money out of theirpockets, money is going to betaken out of their pockets tosupport a system that has aneven remotely tried to keep upwith their needs"Rich Templin, the director ofpolitics and public policy withthe Florida AFL-CIO says thatmoney can partially be spent onhelping out small businessesbut says it should also go toincreasing weekly unemploymentbenefits and the duration ofweeks someone can claim thosebenefits.SOT: Rich Templin, FL AFL-CIO,01:58:17, "It’s obscene to thinkthat working families are goingto be paying the businesspremiums for Disney andWalmart."However, many small businessessee it differently.

I spoke withJeff Chernoff the differently.

Ispoke with Jeff Chernoff theVice President of IATincorporated a family-ownedinsurance and financial servicesbusiness that’s been aroundsince the ’80s he told me inthe first quarter of 2021 theirunemployment insurance premiumsshot up 1100%SOT: Jeff Chernoff, Insuranceand Trust, inc.

Vice President,08:42, "With a once in 100-yearpandemic people We’re hurting,businesses were hurting andreally what I applaud thesponsors of this bill, they cameup with a creative solution."FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THISBILL AND TO FIND THE RESOURCESYOU NEED TO REBOUND FR

Advertisement

Related news coverage

PKG: Tax break for businesses

PKG: Tax break for businesses

WTVQ Lexington, KY
Online sales tax enforcement

Online sales tax enforcement

FOX 4 Now Florida
Proposed tax on out-of-state online sales may benefit businesses, but there's some push back

Proposed tax on out-of-state online sales may benefit businesses, but there's some push back

ABC Action News

Explore

You might like