Sierra Central Play of the Week: U-Prep's Defense

Now at six.

High school football is back.

You voted for this weeks best play - and the results are now in.

Scott rates breaks down the play of the week.

You voted we listned and the play of the week goes to the uprep defense and jackson meyer.

Jackson playing in his first varsity game.

Let me show you the video here show you that huighlight again its apick siz for jackson myer he will take it all the way to the house congratulations to the uprep defense and jackson myer for really showig up in his first varsity game big time.

Lets take another look at it here theres that pick and he runs it back for the touchdown just to break it down for you there were a total of 483 votes out of those 344 went for this play right here and jackson myer.

Congrats to the uprep defense we'll have play of the week next week tune into under the lights this friday ay 11:15 i will see you ther.

Back to you.

This friday -- tune in at 11:15 for our second episode of under the lights with scott and chase napear.

That'll do it for* action