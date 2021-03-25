Nancy Drew S02E10 The Spell of the Burning Bride

Nancy Drew 2x10 "The Spell of the Burning Bride" Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - THERE’S A NEW GHOST IN TOWN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance.

Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (210).

Original airdate 3/31/2021.