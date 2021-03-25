Desperate Waters Movie

Desperate Waters Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A newly widowed older gentlemen is embarking on a sailing trip from LA to Hawaii and employs an eager young couple to be his crew.

Shortly after setting sail on his luxurious boat, the chemistry of the three sailors begins to shift, as does their original motivations.

Directed by: Jeffrey Druce & Yan van der Hoek Gomez Written by: Jeffrey Druce Produced by: Bob Cook, Jeffrey Druce, Gavin Peretti Cast: Matthew Lawrence ... Mike Sarah Scott ... Karen Charlene Amoia ... Trish Jeffrey Druce ... Dr. James