Beate Movie

Beate Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Partially inspired by true stories, the comedy BEATE is a modern social fairytale set in Northeast Italy.

When the employees of the Veronica lingerie factory discover they’re to be fired, they take matters into their own hands and borrow equipment to produce their own garment line.

Lead by plucky forewoman, Armida, they’re determined to overcome the odds and succeed.

Nearby, in "Convent of the Holy Mantle", a handful of nuns skilled in the art of embroidery and devoted to a mummified body of a “blessed one”, are in danger of being transferred, while the unscrupulous mayor – also the owner of the Veronica factory – wants to develop a luxury resort where the convent resides.

Together, to oppose their unfortunate turns, they join forces for a surprising collaboration: a line of sexy lingerie.

However, they ‘re soon attacked by the owner of Veronica and the convent’s Mother Superior, from whom the operation had to be kept secret.

But for things to go in the right direction, they must all pray for a miracle from the “blessed one,” who has yet to provide proof of even one.

Director Samad Zarmandili Writers Antonio Cecchi, Gianni Gatti, Salvatore Maira Actors Donatella Finocchiaro, Paolo Pierobon, Maria Roveran, Lucia Sardo, Betti Pedrazzi Genre Comedy, Drama Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes