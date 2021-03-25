Komets Set to Return Home After Being Swept in South Carolina

The Komets concluded their six-game road trip with three losses at South Carolina.

The team went 3-3 over the six games and remains on top of the Western Conference with a record of 10-4-2-1 and a winning percentage of .676.

The Komets return home this weekend for a three games series versus the Indy Fuel at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.