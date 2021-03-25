4 Boxes Movie - Justin Kirk, Terryn Westbrook, Sam Rosen

4 Boxes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Trevor, Amber and Rob run a liquidation company and auction business.

They read the obituaries in order to find items and turn them into money.

As the explore a vacated house, they become seriously obsessed over watching a surveillance-cam website called fourboxes.tv, a dusty, digital window into the strange world of a creepy character who doesn’t know his apartment is wired with cameras.

When the three see him start to build bombs they must find his location and stop a potential deadly attack.

4 Boxes Director: Wyatt McDill Producer: Megan Huber Writer: Wyatt McDill Cast: Justin Kirk, Terryn Westbrook, Sam Rosen Release Date: 2009