Can I donate blood after having Covid-19?

News1's kourtney williams talked with a health care supervisor on why previous covid-19 patients are in high- demand..

Sot i's important for people to donate blood because there is no substitute for it blood is a precious gift that anyone can give to another..

But some are wondering whether or not they can donate blood after contracting the covid 19 virus sot if yo've had the covid virus we only ask that you be asymtomatic for 14 days prior to giving blood you should feel well when you give blood i spoke with the supervisor at lourdes blood donor center and she says those who are fully vaccinated with the pzifer biotech and moderna vaccine are able to donate blood within minutes of being vaccinated sot there is no deferal time meaning you can give blood right after you have recieved the covid vaccine according to american red cross the hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent stephanie kazar with vitalant blood donation center says i's important for people to donate blood because there is no substitute for it sot there is no synthetic ther's nothing so without people coming to donate blood we will not be able to keep our shelves stocked with the blood tha's needed in emergency situations kazar says there encouraging everyone to donate blood even if the've had the covid-19 virus as giving blood saves livessot if yo've had covid and also if yo've had the vaccine your blood is still definitely needed in lafayette kourtney williams news 15