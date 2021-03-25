Student Athlete of the Week: East Central’s Christian Balcer

Over at East Central High School, this week’s Student Athlete of the Week distance runner Christian Balcer has been cruising past personal and state records in his four years of running both cross country and track for the Hornets.

I mean- he's just as good in the- classroom-- i've had- him in the classroom as well--- he's just as great in there as- he is out here on the track."

- all-year round, east central's- christian balcer can be found - racing across mississippi...- whether its for cross country,- indoor track season, or outdoor- track season... all of- which the distance runner holds- at least one state- record in.- jason law, east central track - and field coach: "he's the- hardest working kid - i've ever coached.

He's got a - ton of god-given ability, but h- even works harder - to make it even better."- christian balcer, east central- distance runner: "you try to- - - keep it as fun as you can, but- some days you have to do the- work to be able to have those - pr's and- stuff."

- the senior has already set new- - - - personal records in the 800 - meter, 1600 meter, and 3200 - meter in the first three- meets of his final outdoor trac- season with the - hornets... his most recent- record breaking performance - happening monday at the st.

- patrick invitational- where balcer set a personal and- state record with a time of 4 - minutes and 12-point-41 seconds- in the 1600 meter race.

- christian balcer, east central- distance runner: "i definitely- need to take more - time to like soak it in.

A lot- of people say i'm too hard on - myself, but it's nice.

It's a - good feeling."- the college-bound runner caught- the running-bug - while growing up participating- in local 5-k's and running afte- soccer practice.

When balcer- began running competitively in- eighth grade and became one of- law's student athletes he - was...- jason law, east central track - and field coach: "a nervous bal- of energy that i didn't - know if i was going to be able- to deal with later on, but than- goodness he calmed- down once he hot ninth grade.

- it's been great ever since."- grace boyles, news 25: "his - entire career as a hornet,- balcer and his teammates- have had to get creative, - training in parking lots and- fields due to ongoing - construction for a new track- facility.

Despite the change in- terrain, balcer has loved - every moment of being a student- athlete at east central high- - - - school and suiting up in the- maroon and white."- christian balcer, east central- distance runner: "i say most of- it is not even the- running.

It's all the practices- and the bus rides and stuff.- those are the most fun parts- - - and like hanging out."

/ "the - running is just like a small- part of it."- come august, balcer will be - blazing a trail to mississippi- college where he'll be running- both cross country and- track for the choctaws.

- christian balcer, east central- distance runner: "that's been m- dream ever since- eighth grade year, because just- seeing people like chandler - underwood and zack- dill and looking up to them and- them being my teammates at one- time and seeing what- they've done in college and wan- to be like them."

- jason law, east central track - and field coach: "if he works - half as hard in college - as he did in high school, he'll- be the best runner at - mississippi college for - the next four years."

- balcer's ambitions for his- running career don't stop at th- college... he hopes to one day- be competing in the olympics.

- in hurley, grace boyles, news - 25.

