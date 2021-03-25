Storm shelter procedures

As severe weather moves your way -- you'll want to make sure you have a safe spot in case of tornadoes.

There are community storm shelters available across north alabama.

Rules for community shelters will be posted on the front door.

They usually include basic ones like no smoking or no firearms. but some of the rules can vary depending on where you live.

Waay 31 alex torres-perez has more.

Karen middleton/ lives in limestone co.

"i'm not going to be one of those who just brushes it off.

Karen middleton says she takes severe weather seriously after seeing the damage they can cause.

"total destruction.

You can't even imagine the force of those winds.

I take it very seriously."

That's why she along with others across north alabama are getting ready for thursday's storms. skye samadani/lives in limestone co.

"prepare and make sure the outdoors is in a good shape, so if branches fall or something like that we don't have to worry too much."

While some people have a safe spot at home, others rely on community shelters.

Depending on where you live -- those shelters may open at different times.

I spoke to every county ema in north alabama.

Counties in green will have their community shelters open by thursday morning.

Lawrence county opens its shelters when a thunderstorm warning goes into effect.

Counties in red will open during a tornado watch -- while those in orange may vary depending on what shelter managers decide.

However, the county emas say those shelters are usually asked to open during a tornado watch.

Rules can also vary depending on which county you live at.

Most community shelters in north alabama don't accept pets inside storm shelters - which can be tough for some.

"they're like your furry toddlers.

They're your kids."

County emas say pets can remain in your car outside of the shelter.

However- there are some that make exceptions in jackson county.

There are also some spots of safe refuge in marshall county that allow pets inside.

Pets may have to be crated.

Service animals will be allowed inside shelters as long as they're leashed -- some counties may even require paperwork.

Meanwhile -- masking is encouraged at all county shelters.

Some places may enforce wearing a mask -- while others will have some available for people seeking shelter.

County emas remind people the state mask order is still in effect and ask people to take the necessary precautions.

Std out."