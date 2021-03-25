MN Sen. Smith speaks out on gun control

As the nation mourns the loss of 18 mass shooting victims in the past week leaders in the nation's capitol are calling for action on gun control.

First tonight as the nation mourns the loss of 18 mass shooting victims in the past week... leaders in washington are calling for action on gun control.

Well katie and george... senator smith says it's past time to reform gun laws to keep people safe.

In an impassioned speech on the senate floor this afternoon... the senator called on lawmakers to enact universal background checks on firearm purchases, and ban assault weapons as well as high capacity magazines.

Smith says in a year filled with heartbreak and death... it almost escaped notice we had gone a year without a mass shooting in a public space.

She says we now face a grim reminder of our american reality after two mass shootings in a week... and another weeks ago here in minnesota.

The senator told me we are facing an epidemic of gun violence... "it's interesting.

This is a bipartisan desire that we have in america.

People, even members of the national rifle association, believe that we need common sense reforms. and that's what i hope and i pray that we will take up on the senate floor.

