Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 15-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 15 and Friday, March 19, 2021.

Los chiles bar and grill 1821 rice ave dublin, ga 31021 last inspection score: 88 last inspection date: 03-15-2021 ninja japanese steakhouse 575 mulberry st s lane macon, ga 31201 last inspection score: 87 last inspection date: 03-19-2021 casa mexico 311 hwy 49 ste 170 byron, ga 31008 last inspection score: 86 last inspection date: 03-19-2021 peachtree cafe 50 lane rd fort valley, ga 31030 last inspection score: 86 last inspection date: 03-19-2021 nu-way weiners 3510 us hwy 341 n fort valley, ga 31030 last inspection score: 85 last inspection date: 03-16-2021 ruby tuesday 2190 highway 441 s dublin, ga 31021 last inspection score: 83 last inspection date: 03-16-2021 jersey wings & fish 17 w crussell st roberta, ga 31078 last inspection score: 81 last inspection date: 03-18-2021 fried green tomatoes / cali chick 205 commerical hts fort valley, ga 31030 last inspection score: 79 last inspection date: 03-16-2021 home 2 suites (food service) head to 41nbc dot com to see all the scores.

