Monday, April 12, 2021

How to avoid getting scammed with tax deadline extension

Credit: WMGT
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The deadline to file your taxes is usually April 15.

Due to the pandemic though, the IRS extended the deadline to May 17.

We spoke with president and ceo of better business bureau of central georgia, kelvin collins.

He says they see many scams throughout tax season, and the extended deadline is no different.

He recommends checking the bbb's reports on cpa's and tax preparers.

"make sure you've got someone who's going to resolve any complaints you've got and make sure they're going to represent you if you are audited for some reason."

Collins says do not sign a blank form or a form filled out in pencil.

You should be comfortable with what the tax form says, because once it's signed, you're responsible for it.

Also, documents should clearly state what you're being charged.

He says stay away from tax services that charge based on a percentage of what your return is.

"if it's based on that percentage of what you receive do some more shopping around because your fees should be pretty similar everywhere

