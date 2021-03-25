COVID-19 vaccine providers prepare for eligibility expansion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia vaccination sites are preparing to get COVID-19 shots in more arms.

To our top story tonight at five... middle georgia vaccination sites say .... they are preparing to get more shots in more arms. starting tomorrow everyone over the age of 16 .... will be eligible for a covid vaccine in georgia.

We spoke with melissa brantley with south central health district in dublin.

She says .... they are preparing by providing additional dates and appointment slots.... to administer the vaccine.

If you have trouble getting an appointment through the department of public health ... there are other options available.

Gema has sites all over the state, your chain pharmacies, your walgreens, your kroger pharmacies, your cvs pharmacies are vaccinating as well and then there are private providers that are vaccinating and they can certainly reach out to public health if they're not able to get into one of our appointments.

A reminder the pfizer vaccine.... is approved for people ages 16 and up.

The moderna and johnson and johnson vaccines ... are only approved for people over 18 years old.

The houston county health department says.... it will start scheduling vaccine appointments today ... for anyone 18 and older.

The health department says its 13 sites ... cannot vaccinate those under 18 .... because they offer the moderna and johnson and johnson vaccines.

To make an appointment ... call 749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099.

You can call monday through friday.... between 8 a-m and 4:30 p-m ... and saturday from 8 to