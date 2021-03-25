Skip to main content
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Ivey

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - An Ivey man was arrested Wednesday following a shooting Tuesday that left a man dead.

The homeowner inside.

Sheriff reece has identified the victim as 75 year old eunice mc-neal.

In wilkinson county .... the georgia bureau of investigation makes an arrest.... in connection to a tuesday night homicide.

Agents arrested 31 year old christopher dale tiggs of ivey.

He is charged with murder and obstruction... in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old david lawson of milledgeville.

Wilkinson county deputies responded to a shooting... on north lake shore drive in ivey ... around 8:30pm.

That's where they found lawson's body.

According to a gbi news release...

