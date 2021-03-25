Harris To Lead Administration's Efforts To Stem Migration At Border

President Biden announced Wednesday he had tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration's efforts to stem migration at the southern border.
Her role comes as border apprehensions have soared since Mr. Biden took office.
President Biden announced Wednesday he had tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration's efforts to stem migration at the southern border.
Her role comes as border apprehensions have soared since Mr. Biden took office.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern..
By Steve Herman
U.S. President Joe Biden has selected Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge of one of the biggest..