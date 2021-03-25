Easter baskets for hospitalized kids

A local family, with help from the Lake Delta Kiwanis Club, is trying to provide Easter baskets to hospitalized children

At 6 years old dominic tebo has spent his share of time in hospitals.

He suffers from a rare genetic disorder called magel-2.

(mag-el) his parents say he's undergone 28 procedures due to his condition and that they know what it's like to spend the holidays in the hospital.

So dominic and his family want to make sure families who are spending this easter in the hospital receive an easter basket.

At tonight's kiwanis club meeting at the lake delta inn, special baskets were raffled off to help raise money so others could have a happy easter.

"we have 58 easter baskets right now.

They also asked for a lot of baby clothes and activities for kids to do.

We've also got some stuff for the parents to do while they sit there with the children.

It's not even about helping, it's just easing their minds and letting them know they will get through it.

Giving them a little hope and peace of mind."

After dominic helped draw the winning names for the raffle baskets, the lake delta kiwanis presented the family with a check for over 4 thousand dollars to help with their efforts.

