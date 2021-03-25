Oral Roberts run includes local player

Florence High School alum Kareem Thompson put up nine points in the teams win over Florida.

The talk of the town, or should i say the talk of the country... is oral roberts basketball.

The cinderalla of the touranment, upsetting ohio state, florida all with the help of florence alum, kareem thompson.

Thompson's high school head coach, anthony reid, says having the sophomore in the ncaa tournament is great for the falcons program.

It shows hard work pays off... hard work is what reid says sets him a part from other players.

A lot of cocaches talk about kids' work ethic but this kid had it.

You had to run him out of the gym any time he could be in the gym he was in the gym.

And not just in the gym sitting aroud, he was in the gym working and so he put the time and effort to get himself where he is today.

You know.

When he was in high school he was a litte in his shell and im glad to see he's kind of got out of the shell.

He's really become a very good defensive player."

That hard work is turning into a lot of minutes on college baksetball's biggest stage.

Against florida thompson had 9 points, three steals, he's back in action saturday against arkansas.

Tip off 6:25