Snowfall S04E07 Through a Glass, Darkly
Snowfall S04E07 Through a Glass, Darkly

Snowfall 4x07 "Through a Glass, Darkly" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - Franklin is blindsided.

Teddy and Avi travel to Panama to retrieve stolen cash.

Written by Leonard Chang & Jeanine Daniels; directed by Alonso Alvarez.