Covid-19: India records over 53,000 cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

With 53,476 new coronavirus cases, India witnessed the biggest single-day jump in total infections in nearly five months as two states - Maharashtra and Gujarat - saw the highest-single day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The spike in the last 24 hours was 13 per cent higher than the fresh cases reported yesterday across India.

Maharashtra reported 31,855 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat saw a surge of 1,790 fresh infections.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #MutantVariant