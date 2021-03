B-town stars clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood hunks were spotted in Mumbai.

Boman Irani who was spotted at Mumbai airport is set to make appearance in sports drama '83'.

Karan Johar was spotted in a sassy look.

'Mumbai Saga' actor Emraan Hashmi was also spotted in Mumbai.

He was seen clicking pictures with his fans.

Paps also clicked John Abraham in Mumbai.

Actor John will next be seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.