Needle distribution protest in Chico, state could allow NVHRC to return

But some people say they could make a return to the area.

The North Valley Harm Reduction Coalition is the program that formerly distributed needles for more than a year until a lawsuit stopped them and the city council banned them.

Charges.

Needle distribution is banned within chico -- but an organization that distributed needles could soon lease a building within the city.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban, you spoke with people who held a protest against n-v-h-r-c -- what did they have to say?

Protestors came to this building here on west 18th and park ave in chico to serve as a reminder -- that needles are still banned.

"we just want to know what's going on?"

Citizens for a safe chico held signs and protested in front of the building they believe the north valley harm reduction coalition could soon lease.

"there was a successful lawsuit that shutdown the program in our city, now we hear of this possibility of them opening another place."

Everyone -- including the lawyer who presented the lawsuit against n-v-h-r-c that halted needle distribution -- thought talks of needles were done with.

"all of the cities in butte county and butte county itself have issued a ban, and so we thought this was a dead issue."

That lawsuit halted needle distribution within the city of chico -- but behind these doors at the chico city council chambers -- they decided to ban it earlier this year -- although some people say it was never given a chance.

"if it was done right, we could find out if it works or not."

Now the state is trying to gain back control over needle distribution programs -- and people here are saying they feel cut out, "now we understand that the state is trying to change regulations to cut local jurisdictions out of the picture.

It's sort of up to the parties involved here to see what the intentions are, no one has any idea so we're waiting to see."

Needle distribution was banned by the chico city council on february 2nd of this year -- we reached out to n- v-h-r-c muiltiple times, they did not return any of our phone calls or emails.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso action news