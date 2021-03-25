Reduced crowds for night viewing of Japan's famous cherry blossoms

Yozakura, or night viewing of illuminated cherry blossoms, is still popular in Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yozakura, or night viewing of illuminated cherry blossoms, is still popular in Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year saw fewer people going out to see and enjoy the beautiful flowers due to the pandemic.

Parks and viewing areas are limiting entry and imposing social distancing rules.

This clip was filmed in Tokyo last night (March 24).