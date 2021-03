As COVID cases rise, Ludhiana CP urges residents to follow guidelines

Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, Rakesh Agrawal on March 25 urged people to abide by guidelines as COVID-19 situation in the city is at its peak.

"Cases being reported daily in Ludhiana includes UK strain as well.

COVID19 situation is at its peak here.

I urge people to abide by guidelines and night curfew to avoid any further strict measure," said CP Rakesh Agrawal.

India is staring at second wave of coronavirus outbreak as cases continue to surge.