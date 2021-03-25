Boulder Mass Shooting — How it Happened

BOULDER, COLORADO — Ten people were killed in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store when a gunman opened fire in the parking lot and continued shooting inside the store.

The BBC reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 P.M.

At a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder.

One of the murder victims was the first police officer on the scene.

Witnesses said they heard shots and saw bodies lying in the parking lot.

The shooter then entered the store and kept shooting.

Survivors said they escaped through the service entrance at the back of the store while others managed to leave via the front entrance.

Video footage from the scene showed a half-naked, short, bald, bearded man being led away from the shop in handcuffs, before he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg and was limping as he walked.