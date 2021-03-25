Audience in hysterics as little girl falls asleep during dance performance in China

An audience was left in hysterics as a little girl fell asleep during her dance performance in eastern China.

An audience was left in hysterics as a little girl fell asleep during her dance performance in eastern China.

The hilarious video, filmed in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province on March 21, shows a 5-year-old girl sitting on stage with her eyes closed while the other girls continued their dance.

According to the girl’s mother, the girl normally takes a nap during lunchtime but she did not have time to nap.

So she felt tired and fell asleep on the stage.

The girl’s mother said she could not even wake her daughter up after the show ended.

