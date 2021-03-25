COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In Allegheny County

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen is urging people to remain cautious as cases in the county and the state rise, even as vaccinations continue to roll out.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 498 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.
