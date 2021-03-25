This brave free diver took a swim underneath the thick layer of ice on a frozen glacial lake n Chilliwack, Canada.
Brave free diver swims underneath layer of ice on frozen glacial lake in Canada
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 04:33s 0 shares 1 views
This brave free diver took a swim underneath the thick layer of ice on a frozen glacial lake n Chilliwack, Canada.
Clayton Helkenberg filmed as he and two friends swam around in a partially frozen Lindeman Lake in British Columbia.
Recorded on March 21, Helkenberg is seen balancing on a large chunk of ice as it floats.
Another clip shows the filmer and his mate brave the cold and take a plunge in the icy waters without their wetsuits.