Thursday, March 25, 2021

Brave free diver swims underneath layer of ice on frozen glacial lake in Canada

This brave free diver took a swim underneath the thick layer of ice on a frozen glacial lake n Chilliwack, Canada.

Clayton Helkenberg filmed as he and two friends swam around in a partially frozen Lindeman Lake in British Columbia.

Recorded on March 21, Helkenberg is seen balancing on a large chunk of ice as it floats.

Another clip shows the filmer and his mate brave the cold and take a plunge in the icy waters without their wetsuits.

