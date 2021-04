Sachin Tendulkar's dedication towards cricket unparalleled: India Legends physio | OneIndia News

In an exclusive interview with OneIndia, Saif Hasan Naqvi - who was the physio of the India Legends team during the World Road Safety Series 2020-21 in Raipur - talked about former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's love and dedication towards cricket.

Naqvi - who has worked with several IPL franchises in the past - said he was amazed to see how Sachin's work ethics inspired other India Legends players to give their best on the field.