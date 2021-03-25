Thunder Over Louisville GMK 032521

Information about this year's Thunder Over Louisville celebration.

This years thunder over louisville celebration.

The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Fs txt bullets:no thunder over louisville update -april 17th ..

No spectators -update at 10 a.m.

..

St ... for the 32nd production---fans will have to watch from home.

Its scheduled for april 17th.

Officials will give an update on the celebration today at 10 a-m.

This will be streamed on facebook... on the thunder over