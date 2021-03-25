Equal Pay for Women GMK 032521

A University of Kentucky professor says that the pandemic is reversing progress on equal pay for men and women.

And eastern ducky little link on our website w t v q.tom ... uk professors is be endemic of reversing progress on each pay for men and women for years women have fought to close the financial wage gap between men and women work according to nicole of uk extension professo for family finance and resource management.

There's still a long way to go.

She says pre-pandemic we were seeing women make about $.80 to every man's dollar post pandemic may look even smaller than that, according to research by financial tech company 71% of men were taught about finances ots image:left covid or allergies?

Health 2.jpg spring allergy season is underway and there's an ots image:left covid or allergies?

Health 2.jpg spring allergy season is underway and there's an additional problem this year...several symptoms for allergy sufferers...are the same as coronavirus.

So what do you do?

Abc 36's chelsea smith talked to an allergist to find out.

Nat sound wind blowing "tree pollen is out and people are starting to feel it."

Tree pollen is the culprit of early spring allergies... bringing a list of symptoms. "the nasal symptoms like itchy, runny, sneezy.

Eye symptoms like itchy, red, watery eyes.

And sometimes breathing symptoms too and folks will have asthma with allergic triggers.

They might notice they're coughing or wheezing... and short of breath or have chest tightness."

Coughing... short of breath... runny nose... we've heard that before... those are also covid-19 symptoms which has a lot of people asking....is it spring allergies or covid?

"some of the big separating features are fevers and the loss of sense of smell and taste.

Allergies won't cause fevers."

Doctor rajiv arora... an allergist with family allergy and asthma in lexington says if it is allergies there are you can do to help along wiide h pollen day when yoa bath or shower, keep the winr h-vac e your fe days the pollen county wilnd for miles.

So when it's a nicezy the