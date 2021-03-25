Olympic torch relay kicks off in Fukushima, Japan a year later than planned

The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics finally got under way in Fukushima on Thursday (March 25) after the ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic.

The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics finally got under way in Fukushima on Thursday (March 25) after the ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic.

The torch will be carried by 10,000 runners across Japan before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony on 23rd of July.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, spectators were banned from this year's launch ceremony but the Olympics' organizers said they will ensure safety for those attending the Games this summer.