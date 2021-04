Taking The Fall Movie - Munro Chambers, Roland Buck III, Katie Gill, Avalon Penrose

Taking The Fall Movie - Plot Synopsis: Tyler Richards returns from a six year prison sentence to a surprise reunion with his former college friends, only to discover that they've nearly all veered off course under the pressure of millennial culture.

Director: Josh Marble Writer: Steve Hellmann Stars: Katie Gill, Munro Chambers, Roland Buck III