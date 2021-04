Heroic puppy helps save calf's life

On Valentine's Day, this calf was born in sub-zero temperatures during a winter storm.

She was found near lifeless, so they brought her inside to warm her up.

The family puppy started licking her face like her mama would.

And then the puppy cuddled up to the calf to warm her up.

Soon after, the calf made a full recovery thanks in part to the puppy that helped save her!