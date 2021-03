Alan Turing £50 note to enter circulation on June 23

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has confirmed that the new £50 note which features Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing will enter circulation on June 23 this year.

Mr Bailey also said the new banknote was an "important statement on diversity" referring to Turing's sexuality "as a gay man, who was treated appallingly at the time".

Report by Blairm.

