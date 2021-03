GNCTD Amendment Bill brought to stop CM Kejriwal's good work: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia opined that the passing of GNCTD Amendment Bill shows BJP government's insecurity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his work.

"People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi.

The Bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal from moving ahead," he said.