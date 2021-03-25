Random testing for COVID-19 begins at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal

With the nationwide surge in COVID cases, The District Disaster Management on March 25 deployed health officials at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal where they started random tests for the passengers coming to Delhi.

"We are monitoring RTPCR COVID test of the passengers coming to Delhi and we provide reports soon and if found positive refers to COVID centre," Dr.Vineet Kumar, Medical officer said.

"We had gone through lockdown last year but if the situation remains the same, the country will have to go through lockdown again.

This is a great initiative but it won't stop the spreading of the coronavirus, it would only tell who is positive or negative.

The government is taking every initiative to control it but it totally depends on the public and if Holi got banned this year it won't affect anyone seeing the situation," traveller Prakhar said.