Delhi man uses slow poison to kill wife, in-laws

A Delhi-based builder Varun Arora allegedly poisoned his wife, in-laws in Delhi's Inderpuri area over arguments with them, as per information by Delhi Police.

He was arrested later.

Arora allegedly used thallium for the crime.

DM Sharma father-in-law, of the accused Varun Arora recovered from poison's effects and survived to explain the horrific incident.

"On Jan 31, my son-in-law cooked fish for us which my wife, 2 daughters and I ate.

On Feb 15, my younger daughter passed away.

My elder daughter is in coma for 22 days after Thallium found in her body, it has also been found in my body," said DM Sharma.

Left alone, DM Sharma demanded justice.