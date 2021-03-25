As Easter approaches, vaccination status may dictate how families will celebrate with their loved ones

Half of American parents polled in a new survey said they want to celebrate Easter with their extended family but won't feel comfortable until Grandma and Grandpa are fully vaccinated.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of young children (10 years and younger) about their Easter traditions and the impact COVID-19 has had on them.Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) said the best part of Easter is celebrating with extended family, but naturally things will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HI-CHEW, the survey found 81% of respondents are keen to find a way to bring safely bring everyone together to celebrate Easter this year - with 53% in strong agreement.Nearly three-quarters of parents agreed public celebrations for Easter will naturally look different in the future, and an additional 77% are excited to use this year as an opportunity to start new traditions with their families.Many respondents shared they'll still be celebrating with their families but will be hosting virtual celebrations and Easter egg hunts instead.

Other respondents are heading outside to have a picnic at the park, feed ducks and even fly kites.Forty-one percent of respondents are planning to only celebrate this year in their own homes and the top activities families are planning to do this year are the classic Easter egg hunt, eating their favorite candy, dyeing eggs and taking family photos.Whether they're sitting indoors or outdoors, 47% of respondents agreed the best part of the springtime holiday is the candy.With this in mind, it's no surprise that some of respondents' new traditions this Easter will be around candy.

One respondent shared they'll be baking an Easter egg cake that's filled with candy for their kids this year and another respondent plans to make their kids' Easter baskets out of candy.Parents are planning to buy an average of four bags of candy this year and will allow the kiddos to eat 12 pieces of candy on Easter, but 31% plan on allowing their kids to munch on upwards of 15 pieces.Seven in 10 parents also said eating candy with their kids is one of their favorite parts of Easter.Half of parents are planning to keep some for themselves, though, saying they're likely to hide candy from the kids so they can enjoy it later."This past year has shown the importance of carrying on with old family traditions and embracing new ways of celebrating," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc.

"We're thrilled that the survey shows that candy continues to be a staple part of the Easter holiday."Fifty-nine percent of respondents shared they'd be celebrating the holiday outside of their home this year, with the top destinations being another family member's home (42%), church (24%), a public park (18%) and a restaurant (14%).Regardless of how they're planning to celebrate, the top precautions families are taking to stay safe are frequent hand washing (67%) and masking up (64%).Half of respondents also shared they'll be spending time with their families in an outdoor setting to adhere to social distancing measures."Spending time with family is a key part of Easter and we can do so by being creative and staying safe," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc.

"With Spring in bloom, everyone can enjoy outdoor gatherings and activities, hopefully, fueled by candy."