Happy Birthday, Elton John!

Reginald Kenneth Dwight turns 74 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

He was knighted by Elizabeth II in 1998 and became Sir Elton John.

2.

John taught himself how to play piano and started at age three.

3.

His stage name cam from his two bandmates, Elton Dean and Long John Baldry.

4.

John’s single, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

5.

He composed the music for ‘The Lion King.’.

